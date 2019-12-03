The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HUMBLE, Texas – It’s time for our Cool Schools weekly spotlight brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast. This week, we’re featuring Humble ISD for their program that’s expanding beyond the classroom and combining education with extreme sports.

Humble ISD goes beyond the classroom and into the BMX park.

The district partnered with Houston Sports Authority and North Houston BMX to bring the classroom to the new Rockstar Energy Bike Park. Through the program, fourth-graders design and build model bicycle motocross tracks while learning about engineering and earth science.

Students also gain real world experience in subjects like architecture and construction. Materials, training and the field trip to Rockstar Energy Bike Park are all provided by North Houston BMX.

