Houston crafter shares tips to remember when wrapping holiday gifts

HOUSTON – The options are endless when it comes holiday gift wrapping. From technique to style, Celia Garcia with OMGift Wraps shares some of her top tips to remember this holiday season.

Start with the basics

OMGift Wraps provides wrapping services and classes in the Houston area.

Now’s the time to gather your supplies, including wrapping paper (look for a premium paper with gridlines), gift bags, tissue paper, craft scissors, tape (both satin and double sided), ribbon, ornaments for decoration and gift tags.

Common mistakes to avoid:

Not measuring before cutting wrapping paper. Many craft stores sell wrapping paper with gridlines, so you can cleanly cut and measure the right amount of wrapping paper you need, saving you time and reducing waste.

Not using the right type of wrapping paper. There is a difference with the quality of wrapping paper, if you want your gifts to look crisp, buy “premium” wrapping paper, its thicker and tougher.

You’ll also want to avoid using dull scissors! They don’t cut wrapping paper or ribbons well. A good pair of craft scissors is a better option.

Houston Life's Derrick Shore wraps a holiday gift on the show.

Always tape the paper not the gift you are wrapping!

Finally, wrapping facing up not down. Remember, you don’t want to show your seam on top of the gift.

When wrapping smaller gift items, fold the seams on the side first for a cleaner appearance.

3 gift wrapping techniques to try this holiday season

1. Get creative with gifts you are traveling with

Celia Garcia of OMGift Wraps shares how to make a gift bag out of wrapping paper on "Houston Life."

Wrap gifts on the go, even if you will be traveling. You can create a label or a gift bag with wrapping paper when you get to your destination.

2. Think eco-friendly or sustainable

Wrap a gift in a new kitchen towel or oven mitt with cute accessories.

3. Have fun with children’s gifts

Celia Garcia of OMGift Wraps shares an unique way of using candy on holiday gifts.

Make a bow using a bags of M&Ms or assemble Hershey Kisses in the shape of a Christmas tree on top of the gift package. It makes for a fun and edible decoration!

What about odd shaped gifts?

Celia Garcia of OMGift Wraps explains how to wrap an odd shaped item on "Houston Life."

Use a gift box or cut an outline of the gift into wrapper paper for a precise fit.

Celia is one of the featured vendors at the Midtown Mistletoe Market. This free shopping event is happening Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Midtown Park in Houston.

