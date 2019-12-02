The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – As 2019 comes to a close, why not stay on top of your finances to end the year strong?

Certified financial planner and president of Shakiba Capital, Trevor Shakiba, along with Kevin Jenkins, CPA with Jenkins & Associates, share 5 year-end financial tips to help us save money on taxes.