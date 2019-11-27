The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Two years ago, Kimberly Middleton noticed something different about her hair.

“I started noticing thinning, and I noticed that the things I did to hide the thinning such as hair weaves, extensions, they actually made it worse instead of making my hair better,” said Middleton, who was eventually diagnosed with alopecia, an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss.

“It’s a part of your femininity, your hair, or we’ve been told that. So, the thing that makes you beautiful or that you feel makes you beautiful, isn’t there anymore,” said Middleton, who found a non-surgical solution at True Essence Spa, where they help both men and women restore their hair with a new treatment called Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP).

“I draw your blood, I spin that blood in a centrifuge and extract the platelets. Platelets have lots of grow factors inside of them. So, when I inject the platelets in the scalp, these grow factors release into the scalp and regenerate the follicles to help them regrow hair,” said Dr. Lashondria Simpson-Camp, owner and medical director with Tru Essence Spa.

“The treatment also allows for the hair to grow thicker, so in areas where you feel like it could be ticker I can inject in those areas, as well,” said Simpson-Camp, who also offers solutions for those who need to get rid of unwanted hair permanently.

“We have lasers to get rid of hair on the chin, upper lip, under the arms, the bikini area, legs, anywhere in the body,” she said.

