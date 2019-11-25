HOUSTON – Movietopia is a fun new interactive movie experience in Houston!

Get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the greatest films of all time, plus step foot into some of Hollywood’s most famous movie scenes.

Check out some of Planet Hollywood’s best movie memorabilia:

-Take the ultimate joy ride in the original Ferrari from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

-Battle cyborgs in a 3D Terminator experience

-Captain the shrimp boat from Forrest Gump

-Escape the rolling boulder in the Treasure Temple with Indiana Jones

AND FOR THE FIRST TIME YOU CAN BE A PART OF:

-STAR WARS C3P0 Figure and Pieces of the Death Star

-BEETLEJUICE Replicas of the Barbara and Adam Scary Faces

-THE PRINCESS BRIDE Buttercup’s Riding Dress

-HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Invitation Letter

Movietopia is open now through January 2020.