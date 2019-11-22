HOUSTON – This holiday season, fill your home with the welcoming aroma of booze!

We know just how to get into the festive spirit over at Houston Life.

If you’ve been on the hunt for boozy recipes to serve at your next party, look no further, we’ve got you covered.

Le Colonial’s lead mixologist, Alexa Braswell, helps us spice up our upcoming festivities with 3 spiked holiday drink recipes.

SPICY BOURBON HOT CHOCOLATE WITH TOASTED COCONUT

HOT CHOCOLATE BASE

1 cup of water

3 cups whole milk

2 cups of heavy whipping cream

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder

pinch salt

3 table spoons sugar

¼ teaspoon shaved cinnamon

2 whole Thai chili’s chopped

Add all ingredients into pot and continue to stir on low heat until mixture is hot. Do not bring to a boil as milk may burn or cream may curdle. Continue to whisk or stir.

BOOZY ADDITIONS TO HOT CHOCOLATE:

1 cup of Hot chocolate

1.5 oz Smooth Ambler Contradiction Bourbon

.5 oz Crème De Cocoa

Stir in spirits with hot chocolate on low heat.

Pour hot chocolate in desired glass. Top with whipped cream and toasted coconut shavings and enjoy!

PRO TIP: For a faster cocktail use an instant hot chocolate mix or swing by your favorite coffee shop for a starter.

BOOZY HOLIDAY EGG NOG

INGREDIENTS:

.5 oz of Gran Marnier

1.5 oz of Santa Teresa Rum

.5 oz liquor 43

3 oz of egg nog

1 cinnamon stick

Fresh Nutmeg

4 pieces of Clove

Stir ingredients in separate glass and set aside.

Coat rim of cognac glass with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Fill glass with ice.

Pour boozy egg nog into sugar and cinnamon rimmed glass. Give cocktail a quick stir and garnish with star of anise, fresh orange rind and whole cinnamon stick. Enjoy!

PRO TIP: Snag a plant based eggnog for a healthier plant-based option.

PRO TIP: Nutmeg is a natural hallucinogen, so be careful not to use too much.

SPICED PEAR AND CRANBERRY COCKTAIL

1.5 oz Grey Goose Pear Vodka

1 oz Spiced Simple Syrup(infused with cinnamon, clove and star of anise).

. 5 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz cranberry juice

Top with apple cider

Build cocktail in Collins glass over ice. Garnish with hibiscus crystals and fire stick (edible flower). Stir cocktail and enjoy!

PRO TIP: The universal rule for any simple syrup is equal parts sweetener and water. You can make a simple syrup out of healthy sweeteners such as honey, maple and agave or plain cane sugar. Syrups are fun for any cocktail and can be easily infused with herbs and spices.

