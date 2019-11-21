Who are they wearing? Shop Courtney and Derrick’s stylish pieces
Step up your fashion game with C & D’s wardrobe
Houston – Do you have a favorite look? Ever wonder where Courtney buys her blouse? Maybe, you wanna know where Derrick gets his ties from?
Well now you can get your own look inspired by Courtney and Derrick’s wardrobe.
Each week we are featuring some of their favorite pieces and where you can find their exact or similar piece.
This week in “Who are they wearing?,” Courtney added a pop of color with a vibrant top, while Derrick elevated his look by adding a third piece blazer.
Derrick’s Look
Top- J Crew
Blazer - Uniqlo
Bottom- Banana Republic
Shoes- Puma
Accessories- Miansai
Belt - H&M
Courtney’s Look
Top- Hunter Bell
Bottom- Alfani
Shoes- Chanel
Accessories - Armenta
