House Of Pies prepares for Thanksgiving dessert rush
HOUSTON – With over 45 years of experience, family owned and operated House of Pies is a Houston staple. The diner and bakery are open 24/7, and now have 4 locations throughout Houston.
Their crews make over 45 varieties of fresh, preservative-free pies and cakes the “old fashioned way,” so you know you are getting the freshest, best tasting desserts.
Whether your favorite flavor is the bayou goo, strawberry cheesecake, German chocolate, keylime, coconut, meringue, lemon, buttermilk, pumpkin, or apple...House of Pies has a huge variety that everyone at your holiday feasts will enjoy.
But don’t forget! You can’t call in your orders ahead, so get in early...or be prepared to face a long line leading up to Thanksgiving!
