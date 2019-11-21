Celebrating Nouveau Day with Georges Duboeuf Wines
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – Houston Life reporter Lauren Kelly heads to H-E-B to learn about Nouveau wine from the master himself - Franck Duboeuf.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Click2Houston.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact support+comments@grahamdigital.com.