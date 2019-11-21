Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union teaches students how to manage money
Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union has a unique way of teaching young people how to practice real-life money skills. It’s called a “Reality Fair,” and students at B.F. Terry High School got to try it.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Click2Houston.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact support+comments@grahamdigital.com.