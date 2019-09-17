5 things we learned about Dennis Rodman on his visit to Houston Life
The NBA legend is in town for a special meet and greet event
HOUSTON – Dennis Rodman is an NBA Hall of Famer who played for the Pistons, Spurs, Bulls, Lakers and Mavericks. He led the NBA in rebounding for four consecutive years, and was recently featured on ESPN's 30 for 30.
He's in town for a special meet and greet event that's open to the public.
Where: Sam's Boat Richmond Avenue When: Tonight, doors open at 6 p.m.
***Click here for more information*** Here are 5 things we learned about Dennis Rodman.
1. HE USES FLIP PHONES... 5 TO BE EXACT
The reason why I got these flip phones is because the FBI they check my phones, because they think that Kim Jong Un is calling me every day.
2. HE WAS HOMELESS
I used to be homeless for two years in Dallas, Texas [...]. I'm no higher and no lower than anybody. I've never been, I never will [be].
3. HE GETS HIS NAILS DONE EVERY 2 WEEKS
4. HE'S A CVS GUY
I'm at CVS every day. Before I go to a hotel I go to CVS.
5. HE'S GOT MAD HAIRCUTTING SKILLS
We wanted to get to know more about Rodman, so we challenged him to a game of rapid fire.
RAPID FIRE WITH DENNIS RODMAN
DESCRIBE YOURSELF IN ONE WORD: HONEST
MOST INTERESTING PERSON YOU KNOW: DENNIS
FAVORITE FOOD: FISH
MORNING, NOON, OR NIGHT: NOON
BIGGEST FEAR: ME
WHAT MAKES YOU SMILE: LIFE
FAVORITE SUPERHERO: DENNIS RODMAN
HIDDEN TALENT: EX-WIVES
GUILTY PLEASURE: CANDY
Derrick, Courtney and Dennis after the segments...
