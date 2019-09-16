3 espresso martini recipes from a Houston mixologist to wake up your happy hour

HOUSTON – Your next happy hour may need some boozy caffeine.

We're talking espresso martinis for the perfect "pick me up" to help you wind down.

Reyka Vodka, Brand Ambassador, Trevor Schneider shares 3 fun facts about his favorite cocktails.

Fun Facts about Espresso Martinis:

Use fresh espresso instead of a liqueur will produce a much lighter cocktail.

Shake the cocktail vigorously to create the perfect amount of foam at the top due to the nitrogen in the espresso.

To help keep your cocktail cold for longer, keep your martini glasses in the fridge, or fill with ice as you create your cocktail.

Check out these 3 recipes for the necessary boost to your day:

ICELANDIC ESPRESSO MARTINI

📷

2 oz Reyka

1 oz espresso

½ oz simple

Glass: Martini Garnish: none Method: Shake Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker. Shake, strain and garnish.

CLASSIC ESPRESSO MARTINI (dessert)

📷

2 oz Reyka Vodka

1 oz fresh espresso

½ oz Kahlua

½ oz simple syrup

Glass: Martini Garnish: 4 coffee beans (optional) Method: Shake Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker. Shake, strain and garnish.

ESPRESSO MARTINI CREAM VARIATION

📷

1 ½ oz Reyka Vodka

1 ½ oz fresh espresso

1 oz half & half

½ oz Irish cream

½ oz Kahlua

4 coffee beans (optional)

Glass: Rocks Garnish: none Method: Shake Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker. Shake, strain and garnish.

