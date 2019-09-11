Sugar Land native stars in Nickelodeon’s reboot of “All That”

HOUSTON – From Sugar Land to Hollywood, Nathan Janak is making his dreams come true.

The 14-year-old is part of the new cast for Nickelodeon’s “All That.”

The kid’s sketch comedy series helped launch the careers of stars like Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and Amanda Bynes.

The show is back with a new cast, original comedy sketches, new and beloved characters and impersonations of some of today’s most popular celebrities.

Janak started acting at 6-years-old.

He later moved to Los Angeles for formal training and has been featured in several commercials.

His list of credits also includes, guest starring roles in Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger” and Disney Channel’s “Coop & Cami Ask The World.”

When he’s not in front of the camera, he enjoys listening to music, learning about history and international governments.

“All That” returns with an all-new episode on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

