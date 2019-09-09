What you need to know about organic vs. regular makeup

HOUSTON – When it comes to makeup, there are countless options, and now you can even choose to go natural or organic. However, are there hidden dangers you should look out for?

Dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham shares what to consider the next time you're at the beauty counter.

NATURAL/ORGANIC VS. REGULAR MAKEUP

The main difference is the ingredients

Skin irritants are found in both

Natural makeup doesn't contain preservatives that are designed to increase shelf life

AVOID THESE INGREDIENTS

Formaldehyde

Parabens

Phthalates

Ingredients listed as 'fragrance'

Toluene

NATURAL/ORGANIC MAKEUP

Pros:

Contains ingredients from nature

Has fewer harmful synthetic ingredients

Safe to use on sensitive skin

Usually eco-friendly

Cons:

Shorter shelf life

Natural pigments are less vibrant

Smaller shade selections

Usually more expensive

REGULAR MAKEUP

Pros:

Longer shelf life

Brighter due to synthetic pigments

Larger shade selection

Less expensive & widely available

Cons:

Linked to unfavorable health effects

Contains more potentially harmful synthetic ingredients

Higher risk of allergic reactions

May be harsh on sensitive skin

To connect with Dr. Ingraham and for more information, watch the segment above or click here.