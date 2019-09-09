58ºF

Houston Life

What you need to know about organic vs. regular makeup

Houston dermatologist shares what to consider at the beauty counter

HOUSTON – When it comes to makeup, there are countless options, and now you can even choose to go natural or organic. However, are there hidden dangers you should look out for?

Dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham shares what to consider the next time you're at the beauty counter.

NATURAL/ORGANIC VS. REGULAR MAKEUP

  • The main difference is the ingredients
  • Skin irritants are found in both
  • Natural makeup doesn't contain preservatives that are designed to increase shelf life

AVOID THESE INGREDIENTS

  • Formaldehyde
  • Parabens
  • Phthalates
  • Ingredients listed as 'fragrance'
  • Toluene

NATURAL/ORGANIC MAKEUP

Pros:

  • Contains ingredients from nature
  • Has fewer harmful synthetic ingredients
  • Safe to use on sensitive skin
  • Usually eco-friendly

Cons:

  • Shorter shelf life
  • Natural pigments are less vibrant
  • Smaller shade selections
  • Usually more expensive

REGULAR MAKEUP

Pros:

  • Longer shelf life
  • Brighter due to synthetic pigments
  • Larger shade selection
  • Less expensive & widely available

Cons:

  • Linked to unfavorable health effects
  • Contains more potentially harmful synthetic ingredients
  • Higher risk of allergic reactions
  • May be harsh on sensitive skin

To connect with Dr. Ingraham and for more information, watch the segment above or click here.

