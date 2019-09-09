What you need to know about organic vs. regular makeup
Houston dermatologist shares what to consider at the beauty counter
HOUSTON – When it comes to makeup, there are countless options, and now you can even choose to go natural or organic. However, are there hidden dangers you should look out for?
Dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham shares what to consider the next time you're at the beauty counter.
NATURAL/ORGANIC VS. REGULAR MAKEUP
- The main difference is the ingredients
- Skin irritants are found in both
- Natural makeup doesn't contain preservatives that are designed to increase shelf life
AVOID THESE INGREDIENTS
- Formaldehyde
- Parabens
- Phthalates
- Ingredients listed as 'fragrance'
- Toluene
NATURAL/ORGANIC MAKEUP
Pros:
- Contains ingredients from nature
- Has fewer harmful synthetic ingredients
- Safe to use on sensitive skin
- Usually eco-friendly
Cons:
- Shorter shelf life
- Natural pigments are less vibrant
- Smaller shade selections
- Usually more expensive
REGULAR MAKEUP
Pros:
- Longer shelf life
- Brighter due to synthetic pigments
- Larger shade selection
- Less expensive & widely available
Cons:
- Linked to unfavorable health effects
- Contains more potentially harmful synthetic ingredients
- Higher risk of allergic reactions
- May be harsh on sensitive skin
