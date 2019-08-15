Boozy popsicle recipes to help you beat the Texas summer heat

HOUSTON – Here in Houston, the summer temperatures are far from over.

So, if you're looking for a fun way to cool down, how about boozy popsicles?

Tanji Patton with Goodtaste.tv shares helpful hints and easy recipes that you can make at home.

Tanji’s Tips

When adding fruit, fill pops halfway and freeze for about an hour, THEN add fruit and popsicle sticks (this keeps the fruit from sinking to bottom)

Measure the container with the stick so you know how deep to place it

Always serve on a chilled surface

Rosé Popsicles

(Click here for the Rosé Popsicles Recipe)

Gin and Tonic Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 c limeade

1 c tonic water

1/2c Gin

Juice and zest of 1 lime

12 lime slices 1/4 inch thick

12 dixie cups

12 popsicle sticks

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Whisk until smooth and fully combined.

Divide mixture into the 12 cups.

Insert sticks into each lime slice and top each cup, making sure the lime slice sits directly on the mixture and leaves no space.

Freeze at least 5 hours, or overnight.

To serve, cut open the cups and peel from pops.

Aperol Spritz Popsicles

Ingredients:

1/2 c Aperol

1/2 c Prosecco

1/4 lemon juice

1/4 c orange juice

Orange slices

Sugar water - 1/2c water + 1/2c sugar

Directions:

Bring water and sugar to a boil while stirring. Reduce heat and simmer a couple of minutes until sugar is dissolved. Let cool.

Combine Aperol, Prosecco, lemon juice and orange juice. Add sugar water.

Place thinly sliced oranges in popsicle molds then fill molds approx 3/4 of the way. Insert sticks and freeze for 4-6 hours at least.

To remove popsicles, run water on the mold for a few seconds then gently pull to release.

For more information, check out “Goodtaste with Tanji,” Saturday and Sunday mornings at 5:30 a.m. right here on KPRC.