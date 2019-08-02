Celebrity Chef Mark Bailey is serving up breakfast in bed

HOUSTON – If you want to add a little romance to your relationship, breakfast in bed is always a classic.

Celebrity chef Mark Anthony Bailey is serving up sweet and savory recipes in his book, "Cooking in Boxers: 50 Ways to Keep your Mate in Bed."

Here are a few of the recipes.

Ricotta Pancakes with Lemon-Lime Curd

Light and fluffy, these ricotta silver dollar pancakes pair well with a fruit flavored syrup or tangy citrus curd. You can also use this recipe to make waffles!

Ingredients:

3/4 cup fresh ricotta cheese

1 cup flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 1/2 tablespoon sugar

pinch salt

1/4 cup milk

3 eggs, divided

1 tsp oil

1 tbsp honey

Directions:

Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in bowl. Combine ricotta, milk egg yolks and vanilla in separate bowl. Beat egg whites until stiff. Add dry ingredients to wet. Then fold in egg whites. Do not over beat the batter.

Heat stove top grill (with flat surface facing up) over medium low heat. Brush with butter.

Using a ladle, spoon small amount of batter (approx. 3 tbsp.) onto grill. Cook pancakes for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Serve warm with curd.

Citrus Curd

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

zest of 1 lemon

zest of 1 lime

fresh juice of 2 lemons

fresh juice of 1 lime

*juice should measure approximately 1/2 cup

1/2 cup sugar

1 stick (8 tbsp) unsalted butter, cold, cut into pieces

Directions:

Combine yolks, zests, juices and sugar in saucepan over medium heat. Stir continuously for 5-7 minutes until thickened.

Remove from heat and stir in butter pieces. Stir until butter melts and mixture becomes smooth.

Transfer to a small bowl. Cover with plastic wrap laying wrap directly on top of the curd. Let cool then refrigerate. Serve with ricotta pancakes.

Crab Cakes Benedict

Ingredients:

1 pound lump crabmeat, picked over

4 scallions, green part only, minced

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

2 teaspoons old bay seasoning

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2-4 tablespoons bread crumbs, depending on moisture of crab

1 egg

1/2 cup flour

salt

pepper

oil for frying

Directions:

Gently mix crab, scallions, parsley, Old Bay seasoning and mayonnaise together. Start with 2 tablespoons bread crumbs and see if you need more. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Fold in egg with rubber spatula until mixture just clings together. Add more crumbs if necessary.

Divide into 4-6 cakes. Arrange on baking sheet line with parchment or wax paper. Cover with plastic wrap and chill 25-30 minutes.

Lightly dredge crab cakes in flour. Heat 1/4 inch oil in large, nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot but not smoking. Pan fry cakes until outsides are crisp and browned, 4-5 minutes per side.

Transfer cakes to a paper towel lined platter to drain excess oil.

Serve cakes warm alone or on English muffin topped with poached egg and hollandaise sauce.

Sweet and Spicy Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, melted

4 large egg yolks

1 tbsp pepper sauce (Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce)

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

Directions:

Beat egg yolks, lemon juice, salt, pepper sauce, honey together in a microwave-safe bowl until

smooth. Slowly stream melted butter into the egg yolk mixture while whisking to incorporate.

