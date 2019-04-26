Comedian Michael Yo gets ‘Caught on Tape’
Derrick & Courtney welcome the comedian back to Houston with a wacky game
HOUSTON – Try to watch this segment without laughing!
Derrick and Courtney challenge host, stand-up comedian and actor, Michael Yo to a game of 'Caught on Tape."
Let's just say he could use a little more practice...
“I am a total cheater, now you know how I got through school. Whatever they say I just repeat,” joked Yo.
Michael Yo has four performances at the Houston Improv this weekend. For tickets and more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.