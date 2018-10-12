51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

51ºF

Houston Life

What the heck is a “Chow Crown”?! Courtney & Derrick demonstrate

The Chow Crown is described as a “musical crown-spinning, chow-chompin’ game”

Katie Meyers, Executive Producer, Houston Life

Erin Montoya, Senior Producer, Houston Life

Tags: Houston Life

HOUSTON – According to the internet, the Chow Crown is a "musical crown-spinning, chow-chompin' game."

Still confused? Yeah, we were too.

That's why we had Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala give it a try on Houston Life.

Chow Crown is sold for $19.99.

The game's description on Hasbro.com says it's recommended for ages 8+.

Check out the video above to see the game in action, and find more information on the product here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: