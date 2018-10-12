What the heck is a “Chow Crown”?! Courtney & Derrick demonstrate
HOUSTON – According to the internet, the Chow Crown is a "musical crown-spinning, chow-chompin' game."
Still confused? Yeah, we were too.
That's why we had Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala give it a try on Houston Life.
Chow Crown is sold for $19.99.
The game's description on Hasbro.com says it's recommended for ages 8+.
Check out the video above to see the game in action, and find more information on the product here.
