HOUSTON - Steph Gonzalez and Derrick Shore attended what is now their favorite Prom of all time -- "Prom Palooza" at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Peli Peli along with the help of others, planned the 3rd Annual Prom Night for teens who are getting cancer treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

More Headlines

Texans player, Christian Covington and Miss Texas were both there to hang out with these amazing kids. Check it out!

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.