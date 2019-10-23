10 sweet candy facts to get you ready for trick-or-treat season

HOUSTON - The spookiest season of the year is also the sweetest. Ever wonder what candy trick-or-treaters most enjoy or how many people actually give out full-size over miniature candy? Here's 10 sweet facts to ponder as you're passing out (and eating) candy.

1. Most people enjoy chocolate and candy two to three times per week, averaging 40 calories per day, including at holidays like Halloween.

Courtesy of National Confectioners Association

40 calories per day? That can be burned just while sitting in traffic on 610.

2. Candy corn and chocolate are Americans' top two favorite Halloween treats.

Courtesy of National Confectioners Association

According to a survey by CandyStore.com, Texans' favorite candy is Reese's Cups, followed by Starburst and Sour Patch Kids.

3. 85% of Americans who give out candy for Halloween choose miniature treats.

Courtesy of National Confectioners Association

In a 2013 national survey, Houston's Bellaire suburb was ranked as the number one neighborhood to go trick-or-treating, in part for their coveted full-size candy bars.

4. Nearly 90% of parents report they have a plan to help their children make informed choices about treats at Halloween.

Photo courtesy of National Confectioners Association

Informed choices may include deciding which candies to hide from parents before they raid the treat bags.

5. Almost 80% of parents say they enjoy some of the treats their children collect on Halloween night.

Photo courtesy of National Confectioners Association

See comment above for fact number four.

6. People differ on how they eat candy corn, with 13% starting at the yellow end, 29% starting at the white end and 58% eating the whole piece at once.

Photo courtesy of National Confectioners Association

Unless your "Houston Life" co-host Courtney Zavala. See her opinion on candy corn here.

7. 93% of people agree that chocolate and candy can be part of a happy, balanced lifestyle.

Photo courtesy of National Confectioners Association

"Houston Life" co-hosts Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala would also add champagne to this.

8. 94% of Americans believe that chocolate and candy make holidays like Halloween more fun.

Photo courtesy of National Confectioners Association

Can the remaining 6% please explain themselves? Please!

9. The confectionery industry generates $35 billion in retail sales per year, which includes Halloween treats. In 2018, the Halloween season totaled about $4.5 billion in chocolate and candy sales.

Photo courtesy of National Confectioners Association

According to USAtoday.com, in 2018 Texas was ranked #44 in candy sales. Maybe candy cravings aren't bigger in Texas?

10. One confectionery manufacturing job supports ten other American jobs in related industries.

Photo courtesy of National Confectioners Association

If one of those jobs is candy taste-testing, sign me up!

My diet after reading this article:



Netflix

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.