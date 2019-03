HOUSTON - It's National Pancake Day, and on today's episode of Houston Life, Derrick and Courtney pair their extra large pancakes from State Fare Kitchen and Bar with a nice, tall glass of Milk Coke, the latest viral food combination.

Plus, we're only a few days into Spring Break, but if the kids are already bored, we're here to help with St. Patrick's Day projects that will keep them occupied.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.