Houston Hearts

Houston Hearts Summer Edition Winners!

With over 16,000 votes, Houston Hearts is now complete. Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you to the viewers who participated to help make the first-ever Houston Hearts a success! 

Check out all the winners below:

DINING:

Brunch: The Breakfast Klub 

Chinese: Kim Son Restaurant 

Italian: Ciro’s Italian Grill

Mediterranean: Niko Niko’s 

Mexican: Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen 

Indian: Pondicheri 

Seafood: Pappas Seafood House 

Soul/Comfort Food: Cleburne Cafeteria 

Steakhouse: Taste of Texas 

Sushi: Uchi 

Thai: Nit Noi Café 

Vegetarian: Hobbit Café 

 

BEAUTY:

Hair Salon: David Michael Salon

Day Spa: Agape Skin Care 

Nail Salon: Cinderella Nails & Spa

Barber: All-Star Clippers 

Massage: Sanctuary Spa 

Tanning: Buttercup Tans Organic Airbrush Tanning 

Waxing: Bare Necessities Spa and Boutique 

Blow Dry Bar: Drybar River Oaks 

 

PLACES TO PLAY:

Bike Shop: Blue Line Bike Lab 

Bowling AlleyBowlmor Houston 

Golf Course: Memorial Park Golf Course and Driving Range 

Ice Skating Rink: Ice at the Galleria 

Roller Rink: Dairy Ashford Roller Rink 

Swimming Pool/Waterpark: Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston 

Tennis Court: The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

 

Be sure to catch a few of Houston's most loved spots next week! The Houston Hearts Awards  air on Houston Life August 6, 7, and 8 at 1p. 

 

