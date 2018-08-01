Houston Hearts Summer Edition Winners!

With over 16,000 votes, Houston Hearts is now complete. Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you to the viewers who participated to help make the first-ever Houston Hearts a success!

Check out all the winners below:

DINING:

Brunch: The Breakfast Klub

Chinese: Kim Son Restaurant

Italian: Ciro ’s Italian Grill

Mediterranean: Niko Niko ’s

Mexican: Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

Indian: Pondicheri

Seafood: Pappas Seafood House

Soul/Comfort Food: Cleburne Cafeteria

Steakhouse: Taste of Texas

Sushi: Uchi

Thai: Nit Noi Café

Vegetarian: Hobbit Café

BEAUTY:

Hair Salon: David Michael Salon

Day Spa: Agape Skin Care

Nail Salon: Cinderella Nails & Spa

Barber: All-Star Clippers

Massage: Sanctuary Spa

Tanning: Buttercup Tans Organic Airbrush Tanning

Waxing: Bare Necessities Spa and Boutique

Blow Dry Bar: Drybar River Oaks

PLACES TO PLAY:

Bike Shop: Blue Line Bike Lab

Bowling Alley: Bowlmor Houston

Golf Course: Memorial Park Golf Course and Driving Range

Ice Skating Rink: Ice at the Galleria

Roller Rink: Dairy Ashford Roller Rink

Swimming Pool/Waterpark: Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston

Tennis Court: The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Be sure to catch a few of Houston's most loved spots next week! The Houston Hearts Awards air on Houston Life August 6, 7, and 8 at 1p.

