Houston Hearts Summer Edition Winners!

With over 16,000 votes, Houston Hearts is now complete. Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you to the viewers who participated to help make the first-ever Houston Hearts a success!
Check out all the winners below:
DINING:
Brunch: The Breakfast Klub
Chinese: Kim Son Restaurant
Italian: Ciro’s Italian Grill
Mediterranean: Niko Niko’s
Mexican: Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
Indian: Pondicheri
Seafood: Pappas Seafood House
Soul/Comfort Food: Cleburne Cafeteria
Steakhouse: Taste of Texas
Sushi: Uchi
Thai: Nit Noi Café
Vegetarian: Hobbit Café
BEAUTY:
Hair Salon: David Michael Salon
Day Spa: Agape Skin Care
Nail Salon: Cinderella Nails & Spa
Barber: All-Star Clippers
Massage: Sanctuary Spa
Tanning: Buttercup Tans Organic Airbrush Tanning
Waxing: Bare Necessities Spa and Boutique
Blow Dry Bar: Drybar River Oaks
PLACES TO PLAY:
Bike Shop: Blue Line Bike Lab
Bowling Alley: Bowlmor Houston
Golf Course: Memorial Park Golf Course and Driving Range
Ice Skating Rink: Ice at the Galleria
Roller Rink: Dairy Ashford Roller Rink
Swimming Pool/Waterpark: Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston
Tennis Court: The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
Be sure to catch a few of Houston's most loved spots next week! The Houston Hearts Awards air on Houston Life August 6, 7, and 8 at 1p.
