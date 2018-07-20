Check out who's currently leading in Houston Hearts Places to Play

Here are the Top 3 businesses leading each of the Houston Hearts Places to Play categories as of July 19. Vote for your the places you love in this category and others through July 27 at Click2Houston.com/Hearts or in our poll at the bottom of this page.
1. Bike Barn
2. Blue Line Bike Lab
3. Sun & Ski Sports
1. Lucky Strike Houston
2. Bowlmor Houston
3. Main Event Entertainment
1. TIE - Memorial Park Golf Course and Driving Range / Cypresswood Golf Club
3. Tour 18 Golf Course
1. Ice at the Galleria
2. The Ice Rink at The Woodlands Town Center
3. Ice Skate Memorial City
1. Funcity Sk8 & Play
2. Dairy Ashford Roller Rink
3. Skate Champions
1. Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston
2. San Luis Resort and Spa
3. Four Seasons Hotel Houston
1. Memorial Park Tennis Center
2. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
3. River Oaks Country Club
