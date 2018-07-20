Check out who's currently leading in Houston Hearts Places to Play

Here are the Top 3 businesses leading each of the Houston Hearts Places to Play categories as of July 19. Vote for your the places you love in this category and others through July 27 at Click2Houston.com/Hearts or in our poll at the bottom of this page.

Bike Shop:

1. Bike Barn

2. Blue Line Bike Lab

3. Sun & Ski Sports

Bowling Alley:

1. Lucky Strike Houston

2. Bowlmor Houston

3. Main Event Entertainment

Golf Course:

1. TIE - Memorial Park Golf Course and Driving Range / Cypresswood Golf Club

3. Tour 18 Golf Course

Ice Skating Rink:

1. Ice at the Galleria

2. The Ice Rink at The Woodlands Town Center

3. Ice Skate Memorial City

Roller Rink:

1. Funcity Sk8 & Play

2. Dairy Ashford Roller Rink

3. Skate Champions

Swimming Pool:

1. Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston

2. San Luis Resort and Spa

3. Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Tennis Court:

1. Memorial Park Tennis Center

2. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

3. River Oaks Country Club

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.