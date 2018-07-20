Check out who's currently leading in Houston Hearts Dining

Here are the Top 3 businesses leading each of the Houston Hearts Dining categories as of July 19. Vote for the places you love in these categories and others through July 27 at Click2Houston.com/Hearts or in our poll at the bottom of this page.
1. Tea For Two - Copperfield
2. Urban American Kitchen
3. Barnaby's Cafe
1. P.F. Chang's
2. Kim Son Restaurant
3. China Garden Restaurant
1. Ciro's
2. Damian's Cucina Italiana
3. Gina's Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria
1. Niko Niko's
2. Sokols' Greek Deli Cafe
3. Fadi's Mediterranean Grill
1. Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
2. Taqueria Del Sol
3. Casarez Mexican Restaurant
1. Pondicheri
2. Kiran's Restaurant
3. Himalaya Restaurant
1. Pappas Seafood House
2. Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
3. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
1. Cleburne Cafeteria
2. Houston This Is It Soul Food
3. Lucille's
1. Taste of Texas
2. Hofbrau Steaks
3. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
1. Uchi
2. Kata Robata
3. Miyako
1. Nit Noi Cafe
2. Thai Gourmet
3. Thai Bistro
1. Hobbit Cafe
2. Baba Yega Cafe
3. Bellagreen
