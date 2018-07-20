Check out who's currently leading in Houston Hearts Dining

Here are the Top 3 businesses leading each of the Houston Hearts Dining categories as of July 19. Vote for the places you love in these categories and others through July 27 at Click2Houston.com/Hearts or in our poll at the bottom of this page.

Brunch:

1. Tea For Two - Copperfield

2. Urban American Kitchen

3. Barnaby's Cafe

Chinese:

1. P.F. Chang's

2. Kim Son Restaurant

3. China Garden Restaurant

Italian:

1. Ciro's

2. Damian's Cucina Italiana

3. Gina's Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria

Mediterranean:

1. Niko Niko's

2. Sokols' Greek Deli Cafe

3. Fadi's Mediterranean Grill

Mexican:

1. Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

2. Taqueria Del Sol

3. Casarez Mexican Restaurant

Middle Eastern:

1. Pondicheri

2. Kiran's Restaurant

3. Himalaya Restaurant

Seafood:

1. Pappas Seafood House

2. Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

3. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Soul Food:

1. Cleburne Cafeteria

2. Houston This Is It Soul Food

3. Lucille's

Steakhouse:

1. Taste of Texas

2. Hofbrau Steaks

3. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Sushi:

1. Uchi

2. Kata Robata

3. Miyako

Thai:

1. Nit Noi Cafe

2. Thai Gourmet

3. Thai Bistro

Vegetarian:

1. Hobbit Cafe

2. Baba Yega Cafe

3. Bellagreen

