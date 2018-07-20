Check out who's currently leading in Houston Hearts Beauty

Here are the Top 3 businesses leading each of the Houston Hearts Beauty categories as of July 19. Vote for the places you love in these categories and others through July 27 at Click2Houston.com/Hearts or in our poll at the bottom of this page.
1. Sean Anthony Salons
2. Linear Salon
3. Bleach Salon
1. Agape Skin Care
2. Hiatus Spa + Retreat
3. Sanctuary Spa
1. Cinderella Nails & Spa
2. Avalon Nail Salon
3. Venetian Nail Spa
1. All-Star Clippers
2. East End Barber
3. Roosters Men's Grooming Center
1. Sanctuary Spa
2. Spa by JW
3. Sugar Land Salon and Spa
1. Bronze Bar Airbrush Tanning
2. GloGirl Spray Tanning
3. TanSpire Spray Tan Experts
1. Bare Necessities Spa and Boutique
2. Sanctuary Spa
3. European Wax Center
1. Sugar Land Salon and Spa
2. Drybar River Oaks
3. Blo Blow Dry Bar
