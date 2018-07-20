Check out who's currently leading in Houston Hearts Beauty

Here are the Top 3 businesses leading each of the Houston Hearts Beauty categories as of July 19. Vote for the places you love in these categories and others through July 27 at Click2Houston.com/Hearts or in our poll at the bottom of this page.

Hair Salon:

1. Sean Anthony Salons

2. Linear Salon

3. Bleach Salon

Day Spa:

1. Agape Skin Care

2. Hiatus Spa + Retreat

3. Sanctuary Spa

Nail Salon:

1. Cinderella Nails & Spa

2. Avalon Nail Salon

3. Venetian Nail Spa

Barber:

1. All-Star Clippers

2. East End Barber

3. Roosters Men's Grooming Center

Massage:

1. Sanctuary Spa

2. Spa by JW

3. Sugar Land Salon and Spa

Tanning:

1. Bronze Bar Airbrush Tanning

2. GloGirl Spray Tanning

3. TanSpire Spray Tan Experts

Waxing:

1. Bare Necessities Spa and Boutique

2. Sanctuary Spa

3. European Wax Center

Blow Dry Bar:

1. Sugar Land Salon and Spa

2. Drybar River Oaks

3. Blo Blow Dry Bar

