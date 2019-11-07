Holiday Hacks: 5 side dishes to save you time in the kitchen

HOUSTON – The holiday season can be stressful enough, so why spend extra time in the kitchen?

Tanji Patton with Goodtaste.TV shares five holiday hacks to help you skip the headache.

1. Cognac Gravy

As you're making your gravy, add a splash of cognac. Once you're boiling liquids down, just before you add the flour and the cream, throw in a little cognac to cook with it. Once you cook it all together you get that little hint in the gravy. The alcohol cooks out," said Patton.

2. Pies

The Bayou Goo pie from House of Pies can be ordered to-go.

3. Chipotle Cranberry Sauce

Chipotle Cranberry Sauce can be found at Craft Grill in Tomball.

4. Creamy Gorgonzola Mashed Potatoes

Available at Jonathan's the Rub, you can also click here for the recipe.

5. Hasselback Potatoes

Available at Steak 48, or you can make them at home.

Directions: Take a whole potato and put wooden spoons on either side to prevent you from cutting all the way through. Cut each slice as evenly as you can, about 1/8 of an inch apart. Stuff the potato with cheese, garlic, etc. and brush with olive oil or butter throughout the baking process.

For the complete recipes and more information, click here.

Don’t forget to catch “Goodtaste with Tanji,” Saturday and Sunday mornings right here on KPRC 2.