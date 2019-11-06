7 Houston-area restaurants open on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Don't really feel like cooking or eating turkey on Thanksgiving?

We get it, sometimes you just want to spend the holiday with the family instead of spending it all day in the kitchen.

Here are seven Houston-area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving:

1. B&B Butchers

B&B Butchers, located at 1814 Washington Ave., will feature a three-course Thanksgiving dinner. Meals are priced at $68 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. See its Thanksgiving menu here.

2. House of Pies

All House of Pies locations in the Houston area will be open on Thanksgiving. The restaurant, popular for its homemade-style pies, is open 24 hours a day.

3. La Table

Marché & Château will feature a special three-course holiday menu priced at $75 for adults and $35 per child. Reservations at this French-style restaurant are available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

4. Pappas Bar-B-Q

For $15.95, you can have Thanksgiving dinner at select Pappas Bar-B-Q locations in the Houston-area. The restaurant's Thanksgiving meal comes with hickory-smoked turkey, smoked ham, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, holiday yams, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce and a dinner roll. Select locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

This restaurant will feature a special Thanksgiving menu with two entree options for $45. A kids' entree plate accompanied by a side is priced at $15. The restaurant's full dinner menu will also be available on Thanksgiving day. All Perry's Steakhouse & Grille locations in the Houston area will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

6. Rainbow Lodge

For $60, you get to eat a three-course meal inside a century-old cabin. Entree options include grilled venison medallions and whole Texas quail, rainbow trout with lump crab, roast turkey and grilled beef or buffalo tenderloin. The restaurant, located at 2011 Ella Blvd. will be open from 11:15 am. to 7:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Diners must make a reservation to dine in. The price does not include tax or gratuity and a meal cannot be split.

7. Steak 48

This upscale steak house, located at 4444 Westheimer Road, will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. to serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, in addition to its full menu. Diners must make a reservation to dine in.

Thanksgiving Day falls on Nov. 28 this year.

If you know of other restaurants open on Thanksgiving you can send us the information to click2houston@kprc.com, so we can add to our list.

