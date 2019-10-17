Sneak peek at items for sale at Pink Elephant Rummage Friday

The 68th annual Pink Elephant Rummage Sale was set up Oct. 17, 2019 ahead of the sale the next day.

Houston's oldest rummage sale is back!

The Pink Elephant Rummage Sale is in its 68th year and the women of the River Oaks Garden Club set up sale items at the Bayou City Events Center Thursday ahead of the all-day sale Friday.

All the items on sale are donated by the women in the River Oaks Garden Club, and they range from $3 costume jewelry and $2 shoes to higher-end couture clothing and accessories.

Some of the types of things that will be sold at the sale, according to the River Oaks Garden Club website are:

Priceless treasures

Designer clothing

Antiques and collectibles

Plant booth plants from Bayou Bend Gardens, local nurseries and other gardens

Clothing (men, women and children)

Bric-a-brac

Accessories

Shoes

The sale will only be on Friday and will start 9 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. There's a $1 entry charge and parking is free.

KPRC's Amy Davis was given a sneak peek of the setup Thursday. Watch her Facebook Live video below:

It's Houston's oldest rummage sale & it's HUGE! It is only open tomorrow at the Bayou City Events Center. Let me show you around. #PinkElephantSale #RiverOaksGardenClub https://www.facebook.com/events/1375697802595953/?ti=as Posted by KPRC2 Amy Davis on Thursday, October 17, 2019

