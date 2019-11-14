Sensory-friendly events to attend in Houston during the holidays

Pixabay

HOUSTON - Two fun and friendly places that many kids enjoy in the Houston area are making modifications to create a welcoming environment for individuals with autism spectrum disorders.

Constellation Field and the Children's Museum of Houston are hosting sensory-friendly events this holiday season.

Here are the details:

Sensory-Friendly Night at Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Sugar Land Holiday Lights is an annual holiday event featuring over three million lights. On Sensory-Friendly Night, representatives for the event say guests can expect "the volume of music played around Constellation Field will be considerably lowered and a sensory-friendly safe room will be available for patrons."

The sensory-friendly display of the Sugar Land Holiday Lights will take place on Thursday, December 5. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets to attend Sensory-Friendly Night cost $15 for adults and $12 for children older than 3 years and seniors. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Sensory Friendly Day at the Children's Museum of Houston

Across town, the Children's Museum of Houston will host its Sensory Friendly Day on Monday, December 9.

According to Children's Museum representatives, "Sensory Friendly Day is an exclusive event for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences to have a fun, enjoyable and interactive learning experience in a comfortable and accepting environment."

On Sensory Friendly Day, guests can expect limited crowds, reduced light and sound, additional visual safety signage and designated quiet rooms.

Admission is $5 per guest and free to museum members and children 1 year and younger. This is an exclusive event which requires advance registration. For more information visit the Children's Museum online.

