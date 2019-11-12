How to survive hosting Thanksgiving: Day-by-day agenda

Pixabay

HOUSTON - Thanksgiving can be a hectic day for anyone, but even more so for those who are hosting.

The best way to prepare is to be prepared; don't procrastinate. Surprisingly, there are many tasks a host can complete starting five days before Thanksgiving.

Here's our day-by-day agenda that will leave you with little to do on the holiday.

5 days until Thanksgiving: Saturday, Nov. 23

Make your lists!

- Guest list: ask guests to see if/what they are bringing

- Grocery lists: dry goods list to be purchased this day, food list

- Shop for dry goods: decor, napkins, canned ingredients

4 days until Thanksgiving: Sunday. Nov. 24

- Prep baked goods: Make dough, pie crusts, etc.

3 days until Thanksgiving: Monday, Nov. 25

- Set the table

- VERY IMPORTANT! If frozen, defrost turkey

2 days until Thanksgiving: Tuesday, Nov. 26

- Set out serving dishes and determine table placement

- Make a list of all dishes, cook times, create a cooking schedule

1 day until Thanksgiving: Wednesday, Nov. 27

- Avoid big crowds, get to the grocery store early!

- Prep anything that can be done in advance

- Clean all vegetables and produce, chop ingredients for stuffing

- Prepare appetizers

- Finish all baking

- Set out pan + ensure you have all cooking essentials needed for Thursday morning

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 28

- Put the turkey in the oven

- Utilize a slow cooker for sides like potatoes and vegetables

- Put stovetop to use as soon as you can: reheat gravy and sauces

- Set up appetizers and chill beverages



