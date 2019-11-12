How to survive hosting Thanksgiving: Day-by-day agenda

HOUSTON - Thanksgiving can be a hectic day for anyone, but even more so for those who are hosting.
The best way to prepare is to be prepared; don't procrastinate. Surprisingly, there are many tasks a host can complete starting five days before Thanksgiving.
Here's our day-by-day agenda that will leave you with little to do on the holiday.
5 days until Thanksgiving: Saturday, Nov. 23
Make your lists!
- Guest list: ask guests to see if/what they are bringing
- Grocery lists: dry goods list to be purchased this day, food list
- Shop for dry goods: decor, napkins, canned ingredients
4 days until Thanksgiving: Sunday. Nov. 24
- Prep baked goods: Make dough, pie crusts, etc.
3 days until Thanksgiving: Monday, Nov. 25
- Set the table
- VERY IMPORTANT! If frozen, defrost turkey
2 days until Thanksgiving: Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Set out serving dishes and determine table placement
- Make a list of all dishes, cook times, create a cooking schedule
1 day until Thanksgiving: Wednesday, Nov. 27
- Avoid big crowds, get to the grocery store early!
- Prep anything that can be done in advance
- Clean all vegetables and produce, chop ingredients for stuffing
- Prepare appetizers
- Finish all baking
- Set out pan + ensure you have all cooking essentials needed for Thursday morning
Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 28
- Put the turkey in the oven
- Utilize a slow cooker for sides like potatoes and vegetables
- Put stovetop to use as soon as you can: reheat gravy and sauces
- Set up appetizers and chill beverages
