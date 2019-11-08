'Tis the season! Here are 18 Houston-area lights displays to attend during the holidays

Space Center Houston presents an out of this world holiday light display, Galaxy Lights presented by Reliant beginning Nov. 16.

HOUSTON - Communities all over Houston are preparing to light the town. Beginning Nov. 9, The Galleria will host its annual tree lighting, and then 17 more holiday light events will follow, including the 100th Annual Reliant Light Mayor's Holiday Spectacular and the ongoing Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens.

Here are the holiday lighting events happening around town:

Tree Lighting at The Galleria Nov. 9

5085 Westheimer Road, Houston

Admission: Free

Jingle Tree at the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land Nov. 15

13016 University Blvd., Sugar Land

Admission: Members Free; Adults $12, Children and Seniors (62+) $9

Moody Gardens Festival of Lights Nov. 16 - Jan. 12

1 Hope Blvd., Galveston

Admission: $9 - $19

Space Center Houston Galaxy Lights Nov. 16 - Jan. 5

1601 E NASA Parkway, Houston

Admission: Free for children 3 and younger, Public $20, Member $16

Market Street Tree Lighting Nov. 21

9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands

LaCenterra Tree Lighting Nov. 22

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy

Tomball Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 22

201 S. Elm, Tomball

Admission: Free

Glisten Holiday Lighting Nov. 23

800 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Uptown Holiday Lighting Nov. 28

1908 Post Oak Blvd., Houston

Admission: Free

Holiday Lighting Celebration at Hotel Galvez Nov. 29

2024 Seawall Blvd., Galveston

Pearland Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 30

11200 Broadway St., Pearland

900 Bagby St., Houston

Admission: Free

Humble Christmas Parade of Lights Dec. 3

E Main St., Humble

Light the Towne Dec. 4

9945 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress

Main Street Tree Lighting in Seabrook Dec. 5

1700 First St., Seabrook

Admission: Free

Missouri City Snowfest Festival Dec. 6

1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City

Pasadena City Hall Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6

1149 Ellsworth Drive, Pasadena

Admission: Free

Sugar Land Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 6

15958 City Walk, Sugar Land

Admission: Free

