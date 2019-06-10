Gifts guaranteed to impress your cocktail-loving father figure

Are you planning on buying a gift for someone who likes to kick back and enjoy a cocktail or two?
Whether you're searching for drinking glasses or ways to brew your own beer, we've got you covered.
We've put together a list of great gift ideas for the person who loves wine, champagne, mixed drinks, hosting a party or going to one.
