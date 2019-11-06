5 things you should know about the Galleria's annual tree lighting event

HOUSTON - Kick-off the holiday season at the 31st annual tree lighting event at The Galleria.

Here are five things you should know before heading out to the holiday celebration happening at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9:

1. How long is the show?

The show lasts 45 minutes and culminates with the Christmas tree lighting, followed by a fireworks display.

2. How tall is the Christmas tree?

The 55-foot Christmas tree will be lit up by Skating Santa. The tree features 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments in a variety of shapes and colors.

3. Who is performing this year?

The show will feature a performance by Gyth Rigdon, runner-up from Season 16 of NBC's "The Voice."

4. Who are the skaters?

The group of professional skaters are:

Karina Sinding Johnson, four-time Danish Senior National Champion and three-time World Championships competitor

Erin Reed, United States National Junior Ladies Medalist and Senior National competitor

Joe Gorecki, two-time gold medalist in moves and freestyle

Cheyne Coppage and Katie Uhlig, former National and International Pair Skating medalists

5. How much does it cost?

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.