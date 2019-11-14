4 Nutcracker Market trends you don't want to miss

Products seen at the Nutcracker Market on Nov. 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - The winter wonderland that is Nutcracker Market is the premium destination for Houstonians looking to snag holiday decor, apparel and unique crafts. Whether you're a longtime attendee or Nutcracker newcomer, you can rely on this market to fulfill all your holiday decorating desires. . . And then some. Aside from the red and green classics, you'll also find some emerging trends at the market this year.

Fur-real and faux everything

Faux and fur-real, fuzzy wuzzy products popped up throughout the market this year. From socks to sandals to purses, there were plenty of furry offerings to warm you this winter season.

Festive felt decor

Felt found its way into the spotlight at the Nutcracker Market this year. Vendors throughout the market offered everything from felt garlands to felt ornaments to an intricate felt nativity scene.

Over-the-top purses

These aren't your everyday bags, these are showstopping conversation pieces beyond description. From a metal hedgehog handbag to a White House-shaped clutch covered in thousands of Swarovski crystals to a Santa head, these purses offer a sense of character you just can't find at Kate Spade.

Scrabble pieces everywhere

Folks are eager to spell out their love for Christmas this year. You'll find a lot of home decor featuring Scrabble pieces at the Nutcracker Market this year.

