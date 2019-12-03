Here’s how you can give back on Giving Tuesday in Houston
HOUSTON – Giving Tuesday, celebrated on Dec. 3 this year, is a day dedicated to giving back by performing charitable and kind acts.
Below we break down the event’s meaning and how you can better your community by giving back to a fellow Houstonian.
What is Giving Tuesday?
Giving Tuesday, celebrated annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a global generosity movement created in 2012 with the simple idea of giving back and having a day that encourages people to do good, according to the organization’s website.
How can I help?
Here are six ways you can help out:
- Donating your time by volunteering
- Lending your voice to speaking up for causes and issues in your community
- Donating goods such as clothes, food, toiletries, books and toys
- Donating money
- Being kind by paying for someone’s lunch or complimenting a stranger
- Sharing the movement with a friend or family member to encourage them to perform a charitable act
You can find more ideas on how to give back in any of the following websites: DoSomething.org, Kindness.org, PayItForwardDay.com,
Who can I give back to in Houston?
There are countless of nonprofit organizations in the Houston-area participating in #GivingTuesday.
A simple search on GivingTuesday.org’s website will lead you to hundreds of organizations participating near you.
You can also type “#GivingBack Houston” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to find which organizations could use a helping hand.
