HOUSTON – Giving Tuesday, celebrated on Dec. 3 this year, is a day dedicated to giving back by performing charitable and kind acts.

Below we break down the event’s meaning and how you can better your community by giving back to a fellow Houstonian.

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday, celebrated annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a global generosity movement created in 2012 with the simple idea of giving back and having a day that encourages people to do good, according to the organization’s website.

How can I help?

Here are six ways you can help out:

Donating your time by volunteering

Lending your voice to speaking up for causes and issues in your community

Donating goods such as clothes, food, toiletries, books and toys

Donating money

Being kind by paying for someone’s lunch or complimenting a stranger

Sharing the movement with a friend or family member to encourage them to perform a charitable act

You can find more ideas on how to give back in any of the following websites: DoSomething.org, Kindness.org, PayItForwardDay.com,

Who can I give back to in Houston?

There are countless of nonprofit organizations in the Houston-area participating in #GivingTuesday.

A simple search on GivingTuesday.org’s website will lead you to hundreds of organizations participating near you.

You can also type “#GivingBack Houston” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to find which organizations could use a helping hand.