HOUSTON – Giving Tuesday, celebrated on Dec. 3 this year, is a day dedicated to giving back by performing charitable and kind acts.

Below we break down the event’s meaning and how you can better your community by giving back to a fellow Houstonian.

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday, celebrated annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a global generosity movement created in 2012 with the simple idea of giving back and having a day that encourages people to do good, according to the organization’s website.

How can I help?

Here are six ways you can help out:

  • Donating your time by volunteering
  • Lending your voice to speaking up for causes and issues in your community
  • Donating goods such as clothes, food, toiletries, books and toys
  • Donating money
  • Being kind by paying for someone’s lunch or complimenting a stranger
  • Sharing the movement with a friend or family member to encourage them to perform a charitable act

You can find more ideas on how to give back in any of the following websites: DoSomething.org, Kindness.org, PayItForwardDay.com,

Who can I give back to in Houston?

There are countless of nonprofit organizations in the Houston-area participating in #GivingTuesday.

A simple search on GivingTuesday.org’s website will lead you to hundreds of organizations participating near you.

You can also type “#GivingBack Houston” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to find which organizations could use a helping hand.