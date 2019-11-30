Christmas craft-off challenge #1

Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala were challenged to make contemporary wreaths in their first craft-off challenge and to coach them through the process was Tarina Frank from the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, who would also be their judge.

Our hosts had 2 minutes to gather supplies and 20 minutes to design their contemporary wreaths.

Watch the challenge here to see who won the first round:

Thanks go out to Tarina and her team at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft who will host a contemporary wreath-making workshop on Dec. 14. The HCC will also hold a Holiday Maker Market -- where you’ll be able to pick up special gifts -- that same weekend. Click or tap here to learn more about their upcoming events and how you can join in on the fun.

Christmas craft-off challenge #2

The Architecture Center of Houston hosts an amazing Gingerbread Build-off competition each year and this year there’s a twist in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing-- a special competition category called Gingerbread in Space. Our Houston Life hosts were challenged to create their own out-of-this-world gingerbread creation and they had just a bit of help from Bobby Jucker, owner of Three Brothers Bakery.

Watch the challenge here to see who won the second round:

Gingerbread

Thanks go out to Bobby from Three Brothers Bakery and to Rusty Bienvenue from the Architecture Center of Houston for helping with the second challenge. If you want to see the professionals in action don’t miss out on this year’s Gingerbread Build-off competition Dec. 7. Click or tap here for more information.

Christmas craft-off challenge #3

Things heated up for our Houston Life hosts in their third challenge, which took them to an art gallery in the Heights. There they met Will Jackson of Juggernaut Glass who showed them how to create glass icicles with an extremely hot flame.

Watch the challenge here to see who won the third and final round:

FG

Thanks go out to Will and Juggernaut Glass for the awesome experience. Juggernaut Glass in the Heights has icicle and glass ornament making classes, among other things, throughout the year. Click or tap here to see their class schedule.