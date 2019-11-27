HOUSTON – Red Lobster is releasing a limited-edition ugly holiday sweater that will hold all your biscuits.

The seafood restaurant announced a month before Christmas that the festively designed apparel will be available to pre-order on Nov. 26. Sizes small, medium and 3XL are already sold out.

The sweater features an insulated pocket to hold and keep all your biscuits warm.

The item is described online as a "ridiculously soft, warm and guaranteed to help holiday enthusiasts sleigh all season long."

To order your own Cheddar Bay Biscuit 'Ugly' Holiday Sweater, visit Red Lobster's pop up shop online.