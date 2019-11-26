HOUSTON – The Festival of Trees is happening on Nov. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cane Island in Katy.

Families can enjoy the showcase of more than 50 exhibitors who will present custom Christmas trees and wreaths as well as other holiday items, gifts and more.

"The focal point of this year's festival once again will be the Parade of Trees, more than 100 custom-designed Christmas trees and wreaths expertly themed and decorated by neighbors, businesses and organizations," an official for the festival said.

Additional activities include live music performances, photos with Santa, bounce houses, face painting and pony rides. Also at the festival, Katy Cruizers car collector club will present a collection of vintage and classic cars.

Admission costs are $5 for children, senior citizens, veterans and first responders, $10 for adults, $25 for a family four pack and free for children younger than 3 years old. Tickets can be purchased online or on-site.

“Proceeds from this year’s Festival of Trees will benefit The Ballard House and its mission of providing temporary housing for patients and their families coming to the Katy area for extended medical treatment,” officials for the festival said.