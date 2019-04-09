You should clean your makeup brushes more often than you think

HOUSTON - How often do you clean your makeup brushes? If you're not doing it regularly, you risk acne and eye infections. Plus, your expensive makeup brushes will lose shape and you may not get the makeup coverage you want.

Alexa Lagunes with the Makeup Artist Project has to use and clean a lot of brushes daily.

"You're spending so much money on your brushes and you obviously want to keep, you know you want to keep it for a very long time," she said.

If you fail to remove makeup and disinfect the brushes, Lagunes said you could be transferring harmful bacteria to your face. That can cause acne, infection and then ...

"You put it back into your eye shadow, now that brings bacteria to your product as well. It contaminates it," Lagunes said.

To eliminate the problem, she said makeup brushes really need to be cleaned every day.

"That is a lot, but honestly if you want that flawless look, you need to clean that brush every day," she said.

Since that can be a time commitment, she recommends Cinema Secret. It's a product that can be spritzed on brushes and dries it in seconds.

"So this is probably our best seller here, Cinema Secret, every client's favorite," she said. "It has that antibacterial in it and it's quick-drying and it honestly smells like cotton candy."

That makes it easy to use daily. Then, she suggests, you do a deeper clean every two weeks.

"It's going to condition your brush and it's going to leave it, obviously, it's going to give the shape to the actual brush," Lagunes explained.

She recommends an oil-based cleaner, which can break down the build-up or an Ely Maya shampoo/conditioner. The Ely Maya product comes in a jar, you just swipe inside the jar, lather and rinse.

"What I really like about this one is it's 100% vegan," Lagunes said.

