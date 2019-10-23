Tired today? Here's how to get enough sleep during the World Series

Getty Images

We know lots of you at home were up late last night watching the Astros in Game one of the World Series and maybe some of you were there.

But did you know not getting enough sleep during these intense late night games can really do your body some harm?

KPRC 2 sat down with a sleep expert from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic to find out how to get better sleep during the World Series.

Dr. Farooq Zafar Cheema said a lack of sleep can cause a host of problems.

Cheema said those who are chronically sleep-deprived have higher chances of serious diseases, even death.

"The lack of sleep can actually be a big contributor to cardiovascular disease. It's a risk factor for heart disease and stroke, and sometimes it shows that it may be contributing to premature deaths in some people," Cheema said.

Cheema specializes in pulmonary medical care and sleep medicine at the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.

He says lack of sleep can also make you really hungry.

It increases your insulin resistance. And it contributes to diabetes and obesity.

But he said there are ways to improve your sleep and stay healthy during stressful and exciting times, like the world series.

"If you know you're going to be up late, and you know you have to get up the next morning, taking a nap before can help with the sleep deprivation," Cheema said. "Most of the time people will need about half an hour just to wind down, everyone is different on what works for them, but reading a book for example may help them. But if the Astros are going to win a game and you're going to celebrate, go ahead and celebrate."

Cheema said do everything in moderation. If you are going to drink alcohol he recommends only 1 to 2 drinks. Don't sit on your cell phones, don't watch TV and avoid bright lights before bed. They could all emit blue light and that will keep you up instead of wind you down.

More tips

• Try to have consistent sleep times if possible.

• Most people need 7 to 8 hours of straight sleep time.

• A dark, quiet, cool room will help.

