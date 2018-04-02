World Autism Awareness Day: How to recognize the signs

HOUSTON - In recognition of World Autism Awareness Day, Britta Merwin has a heartfelt and personal message to share: You can do it!

Monday marks the 11th annual World Autism Awareness Day. People are encouraged to wear blue to recognize those who are on the autism spectrum and the people who love and support them.

What is Autism?

According to autismspeaks.org, a person diagnosed with autism can have many medical and mental health issues that include:

Epilepsy

Gastrointestinal problems

Feeding

Sleep disturbance

Attention deficit and/or hyperactivity disorder

Anxiety

Depression

Obsessive compulsive disorder

Signs of Autism

Sings of autism can appear as early as infancy. A checklist can help parents assess the risk of autism spectrum disorder in children ages 16 to 30 months. Here are some things to look for at any age:

Avoiding eye contact, withdrawal

Struggles to interpret other’s emotions

Nonverbal or delayed speech

Repeats words or phrases

Frustration with changes in routine

Lack of interests

Repetitive behavior

Unusual or intense reaction to sounds, smells, textures, tastes and light

How and when to have your child screened

If your child experiences some of the behaviors above, or you have concerns that your child might have autism, you don’t have to wait to have your child screened.

Doctors recommend screening your child at 18- and 24-month wellness checks, but screening can be requested from your child’s doctor at any time or, if you qualify, through a state program.

