World Autism Awareness Day: How to recognize the signs

HOUSTON - In recognition of World Autism Awareness Day, Britta Merwin has a heartfelt and personal message to share: You can do it!
Monday marks the 11th annual World Autism Awareness Day. People are encouraged to wear blue to recognize those who are on the autism spectrum and the people who love and support them.
What is Autism?
According to autismspeaks.org, a person diagnosed with autism can have many medical and mental health issues that include:
- Epilepsy
- Gastrointestinal problems
- Feeding
- Sleep disturbance
- Attention deficit and/or hyperactivity disorder
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
Signs of Autism
Sings of autism can appear as early as infancy. A checklist can help parents assess the risk of autism spectrum disorder in children ages 16 to 30 months. Here are some things to look for at any age:
- Avoiding eye contact, withdrawal
- Struggles to interpret other’s emotions
- Nonverbal or delayed speech
- Repeats words or phrases
- Frustration with changes in routine
- Lack of interests
- Repetitive behavior
- Unusual or intense reaction to sounds, smells, textures, tastes and light
How and when to have your child screened
If your child experiences some of the behaviors above, or you have concerns that your child might have autism, you don’t have to wait to have your child screened.
Doctors recommend screening your child at 18- and 24-month wellness checks, but screening can be requested from your child’s doctor at any time or, if you qualify, through a state program.
