GRAPHIC: Woman's warning after botched procedure goes viral

HOUSTON - Botox parties are especially popular around the holidays but doctors say they come with a big risk.

Rachael Knappier is going public about her botched lip that she says tripled in size after a Botox party. She shared a photo on social media and it's going viral.

In an interview with ITV, Knappier said a beautician injected fillers in her lip at a friend's house. She experienced pain but was told that was normal.

ITV Twitter Rachael Knappier went viral for warning people about her botched lip injection at a botox party.

Local doctors warn that patients should do research about who is administering Botox at these group injections and make sure there's a medically trained person there in case something goes wrong.

In Knappier's case, she said doctors think the filler was injected into a vein or artery that stopped blood flow to the area.

