Thumbs up, thumbs down: Which bug repellents should you use on kids?

A selection of bug repellents is seen on a table at KPRC 2's studios in Houston on July 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - Should you take a chance that a bug bite might lead to a mosquito- or tick-borne illness, such as Lyme disease, or expose kids to the chemicals in some insect repellents, such as DEET?

Experts say DEET is more helpful than harmful since it can protect against ticks and mosquitos, which carry disease. In our area, we have serious reason to be concerned about West Nile Virus, too. There have been several mosquitos test positive for it this summer in Harris County and the city of Houston.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises refraining from using repellent on infants younger than two months and not letting kids under 10 apply it themselves.

According to Dr. Helene Sheena, a pediatrician with Kelsey-Seybold, adults should apply it to their own hands, then rub the repellent onto young children.

Here are her other recommendations for insect repellants:

👍 Thumbs up

KPRC

DEET is considered the most effective protection against both mosquitos and ticks.

Sheena said she prefers products like OFF! which contain the longest-lasting protection (up to 30%) of DEET.

"The higher the strength is going to be how long the repellent will be effective for," Sheena said. "So, if you go with something 30%, it's going to be effective for more hours as opposed to something that's 10%.”

👍 Thumbs up

KPRC

Lemon eucalyptus is considered safe and effective, but it ranks third in the level of protection, behind DEET and Picaridin.

👍 Thumbs up

If you're going to be in an area where there may be a lot of mosquitoes, have kids wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

“Let's say that you're wearing a long-sleeve shirt," Sheena said. "You wouldn't have to spray under the t-shirt, you would spray the shirt."

Spray over clothes and onto exposed skin, like the hands and the feet.

👎 Thumbs down

KPRC

KPRC

Sheena does not recommend wearable devices like clip-on bug repellants or bracelets with ingredients like citronella.

👎 Thumbs down

Do not use products with sunscreen and insect repellant combined. Instead, use them separately.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.