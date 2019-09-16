Where you can get a car seat check this week

HOUSTON - This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week.

Texas Children's Hospital and Safe Kids of Greater Houston are teaming up for seat safety checks across the area.

Here are the locations and phone numbers to make the necessary appointments:

SEPT. 17 | 3 p.m - 6 p.m.

HCESD 48

21201 Morton Rd., Katy, TX 77449

Appointments, call 832-849-8819

SEPT. 18 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star, Houston, TX 77074

Appointments, call 832-824-3482.

SEPT. 20 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pearland Fire Administration Building

2703 Veterans Dr., Pearland, TX 77584

Appointments, call 832-824-3488

SEPT. 21 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

HCC West Loop Campus

5601 W. Loop S., Houston, TX 77081

Appointments, visit safekidsgreaterhouston.genbook.com or call 832-824-3481

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.