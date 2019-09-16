Where you can get a car seat check this week

HOUSTON - This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week.
Texas Children's Hospital and Safe Kids of Greater Houston are teaming up for seat safety checks across the area.
Here are the locations and phone numbers to make the necessary appointments:
SEPT. 17 | 3 p.m - 6 p.m.
HCESD 48
21201 Morton Rd., Katy, TX 77449
Appointments, call 832-849-8819
SEPT. 18 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star, Houston, TX 77074
Appointments, call 832-824-3482.
SEPT. 20 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Pearland Fire Administration Building
2703 Veterans Dr., Pearland, TX 77584
Appointments, call 832-824-3488
SEPT. 21 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
HCC West Loop Campus
5601 W. Loop S., Houston, TX 77081
Appointments, visit safekidsgreaterhouston.genbook.com or call 832-824-3481
