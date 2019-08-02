Where to get discounted sports physicals before the new school year

HOUSTON - Most clinics and pharmacies are getting you ready for back-to-school by offering sports physicals for students looking to join a school team. CVS, Walgreens and urgent care clinics all offer sports physicals but will generally cost between $30-$50.
However, every day this month, UT Physicians clinics are doing sports physicals for just $19 and Care Now Urgent Care Clinic is offering $20 sports physicals.
Here what a student can expect:
1) A nurse or other member of the clinical staff will check the student's weight and height. This is important since changes in these areas can place added stress on joints, muscles, and bones.
2) Next is a quick vision test and determining strength, flexibility and posture, which could give you insight into the health of areas prone to injuries.
3) Finally, even though these tests seem routine, maybe even boring, a check of the child's blood pressure and listening to the heart, lungs and abdomen could identify limitations like asthma, heart murmurs or hernias that could prohibit safe sports participation or indicate future health problems.
Because of those hidden dangers, KPRC 2 is teaming up with other local groups to offer all student-athletes a free, in-depth, heart screening that can detect hidden heart defects a normal sports exam can't find.
You must register in advance and spots are limited: For more information, read our article on the free heart screenings being offered in Houston.
FOR REGULAR, DISCOUNTED SCHOOL SPORTS PHYSICALS NEAR YOU:
UT PHYSICIANS
$19 SPOTS PHYSICALS
Call 888-4UT-DOCS to schedule an appointment
LOCATIONS:
UT Physicians Multispecialty - The Heights
925 N. Shepherd, Houston, 77008
UT Physicians Bayshore Family Practice
11452 Space Center Blvd., Houston, 77059
UT Physicians - Bellaire Family Medicine
5420 Dashwood, Suite 100, Houston, 77081
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Beaumont
3610 Stagg Dr., Beaumont, 77701
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bellaire
6700 West Loop South, Suite 520, Bellaire, 77401
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Cinco Ranch
23923 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, 77494
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Sienna
8810 Highway 6, Suite 100, Missouri City, 77459
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Greens
550 Greens Parkway, Suite 150, Houston, 77067
UT Physicians Pediatric Center - Cinco Ranch
10450 Spring Green Blvd., Suite B, Katy, 77494
UT Physicians Multispecialty - International District
10623 Bellaire Blvd., Suite C280, Houston, 77072
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Rosenberg
5115 Avenue H., Suite 701, Rosenberg, 77471
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Jensen
2620 E. Crosstimbers St., Suite 100, Houston, 77093
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Victory
7364 Antoine Dr., Houston, 77088
CARE NOW URGENT CARE
$20 PHYSICALS
LOCATIONS:
1150 W Dallas St.
Conroe, TX 77301
9110 Barker Cypress Rd
Cypress, TX 77433
3150 Gulf Fwy S
Dickinson, TX 77539
1729 S Friendswood Dr
Friendswood, TX 77546
7072 FM 1960 Rd E
Suite 7
Humble, TX 77346
300 Northpark Dr
Kingwood, TX 77339
10422 Research Forest Dr
Magnolia, TX 77354
20042 Eva St
Ste. 120
Montgomery, TX 77356
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.