Where to get discounted sports physicals before the new school year

HOUSTON - Most clinics and pharmacies are getting you ready for back-to-school by offering sports physicals for students looking to join a school team. CVS, Walgreens and urgent care clinics all offer sports physicals but will generally cost between $30-$50.

However, every day this month, UT Physicians clinics are doing sports physicals for just $19 and Care Now Urgent Care Clinic is offering $20 sports physicals.

Here what a student can expect:

1) A nurse or other member of the clinical staff will check the student's weight and height. This is important since changes in these areas can place added stress on joints, muscles, and bones.

2) Next is a quick vision test and determining strength, flexibility and posture, which could give you insight into the health of areas prone to injuries.

3) Finally, even though these tests seem routine, maybe even boring, a check of the child's blood pressure and listening to the heart, lungs and abdomen could identify limitations like asthma, heart murmurs or hernias that could prohibit safe sports participation or indicate future health problems.

Because of those hidden dangers, KPRC 2 is teaming up with other local groups to offer all student-athletes a free, in-depth, heart screening that can detect hidden heart defects a normal sports exam can't find.

You must register in advance and spots are limited: For more information, read our article on the free heart screenings being offered in Houston.

FOR REGULAR, DISCOUNTED SCHOOL SPORTS PHYSICALS NEAR YOU:

UT PHYSICIANS

$19 SPOTS PHYSICALS

Call 888-4UT-DOCS to schedule an appointment

LOCATIONS:

UT Physicians Multispecialty - The Heights

925 N. Shepherd, Houston, 77008

UT Physicians Bayshore Family Practice

11452 Space Center Blvd., Houston, 77059

UT Physicians - Bellaire Family Medicine

5420 Dashwood, Suite 100, Houston, 77081

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Beaumont

3610 Stagg Dr., Beaumont, 77701

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bellaire

6700 West Loop South, Suite 520, Bellaire, 77401

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Cinco Ranch

23923 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, 77494

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Sienna

8810 Highway 6, Suite 100, Missouri City, 77459

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Greens

550 Greens Parkway, Suite 150, Houston, 77067

UT Physicians Pediatric Center - Cinco Ranch

10450 Spring Green Blvd., Suite B, Katy, 77494

UT Physicians Multispecialty - International District

10623 Bellaire Blvd., Suite C280, Houston, 77072

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Rosenberg

5115 Avenue H., Suite 701, Rosenberg, 77471

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Jensen

2620 E. Crosstimbers St., Suite 100, Houston, 77093

UT Physicians Multispecialty - Victory

7364 Antoine Dr., Houston, 77088

CARE NOW URGENT CARE

$20 PHYSICALS

LOCATIONS:

1150 W Dallas St.

Conroe, TX 77301

9110 Barker Cypress Rd

Cypress, TX 77433

3150 Gulf Fwy S

Dickinson, TX 77539

1729 S Friendswood Dr

Friendswood, TX 77546

7072 FM 1960 Rd E

Suite 7

Humble, TX 77346

300 Northpark Dr

Kingwood, TX 77339

10422 Research Forest Dr

Magnolia, TX 77354

20042 Eva St

Ste. 120

Montgomery, TX 77356

