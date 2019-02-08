What to do about your thinning hair

HOUSTON - According to the American Academy of Dermatology, about 80 million men and women in the United States have a genetic predisposition to lose their hair. On top of that, childbirth, stress and hormones can noticeably thin your hair, too.

By the time we notice hair is thinning, we want to reverse it immediately.

Experts recommend natural remedies like biotin supplements or tea tree oil shampoos, since tea tree oil is supposed to unclog hair follicles and nourish roots.

Hairstylist Bianca Smothers with Beautique Day Spa & Salon in Rice Village said people come in asking how to improve thinning hair all the time.

“Of all ages and different types of thinning too,” Smothers said.

She said the key to healthy hair is a healthy scalp. So, your first step might be to go to the salon and ask for a scalp treatment, which is an intense cleaning of the scalp.

If that doesn't get the results you're looking for, she highly recommends a Rene Furterer 4-step process you can do at home.

“There's a scalp treatment, there's a shampoo, so you can wash out the scalp treatment and then there's a leave-in serum that you put all over the scalp and massage it in," Smothers said. "There's even a dietary supplement that you take every day.”

Hairstylist Angelica Ramirez prefers another treatment by Kerastasse.

“You’re going to put it right down the middle, two times on the side, and your scalp is really going to soak it in, and it just makes that hair come in a lot stronger and healthier than what’s coming in now,” Ramirez said.

Overall, the biggest mistake these stylists said clients make is not using a product long enough.

“I didn't really notice results until like four months and some people are like one month … they throw it away. They move on," Smothers said. "I think it's something that you just have to continue using to see results."

Smothers recommended consistency for at least three to six months.

