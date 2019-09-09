Water leak closes emergency room at Ben Taub Hospital

The sign at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston is seen on Sept. 9, 2019.

HOUSTON - A water leak has prompted officials at Ben Taub Hospital to move patients and close the facility’s emergency room.

According to a spokeswoman for the hospital, the water leak was reported on an upper floor Sunday night.

While the situation is contained, patients have been relocated and the emergency room is not accepting new patients, according to officials.

There is no word on when the ER will reopen.

Ambulance crews have been informed to take patients to other hospitals, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.