Warning signs of heat stroke in dogs

HOUSTON - Dogs don't have the same ability to cool themselves as humans. While your body sweats to cool off, your dog's pant is all they can do to try and release heat.

Veterinarian Dr. Randall Gallagher from Richmond Avenue Animal Hospital said it’s important for pet owners to know warning signs of heat stroke to keep pets safe during the dog days of summer.

Signs of heat stroke

“When the humidity is high as it is, then it's very hard for them to lose heat so they can overheat pretty quickly,” Gallagher said. “They'll be panting, they'll get very weak, may stumble around, then just get so hot that they collapse."

If your dog starts showing any of these symptoms, cool them down with water on their neck or under their legs. Soak a rag in cool water, use a garden hose or put the pup in a tub to keep them cool. However, Gallagher does not recommend using ice.

"Cool water works better than ice because ice tends to shut down the vessels because it's so cold," he said.

Stay indoors or under shade

Do not exercise with dogs during the hottest part of the day. Limit exercise to early morning or late evenings after the sun goes down.

The hottest part of the day, in general, is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Gallagher said the only exception to mid-day activities is if the dogs are going for a swim. He said pools and lakes can help to keep them cool if you're going to be out in the sun.

Protect their paws

Gallagher said even though their paws tend to be tough, they can burn, so limit time spent on pavement.

Get to a vet

Get immediate veterinary attention if your pet suffers any symptoms of heat stroke.

According to Pet MD, heatstroke can cause unseen problems, such as swelling of the brain, kidney failure, and abnormal clotting of blood. They say on the way to the vet, travel with the windows open and the air conditioner on.





