University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center gets $19 million in cancer funding

HOUSTON - The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been awarded more than $19 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to support research, recruitment and prevention efforts.

In total, MD Anderson received 14 percent of the $136 million in awards announced by CPRIT.

MD Anderson awards included $1.1 million for individual investigator research and high-impact, high-risk research, $3.5 million for core facility support, $12 million for recruitment and $2.5 million for patient-centered liver cancer prevention in the Houston community.

"MD Anderson is grateful for CPRIT's support, which is so vital to serving our patients here in Texas and beyond," said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. "In particular, its recognition of the need for recruitment funding has allowed us – and will continue to allow us – to attract the very best experts in cancer care and research."

The agency began making awards in 2009 after Texas voters overwhelmingly approved a 2007 constitutional amendment committing $3 billion to the fight against cancer.

