Topo Chico: What's in it and is it good for you?

HOUSTON - Legend has it, an Aztec princess was once cured of an illness by bathing in and drinking from water that came from a well where the Topo Chico company sits today.

The folklore may be questionable, but the modern popularity of the beverage is undeniable.

Topo Chico claims the minerals inside their sparkling drink include:

Sodium: which avoids dehydration and promotes good bowel function.

Magnesium: which helps in digestion and brain function. It is also calming, which helps sleep.

Calcium: which strengthens bones, works as an astringent and an antacid, regulates heart rate and is important in the transmission of nerve impulses.

Potassium: which is involved in the polarization and depolarization of cells. It also helps in the proper functioning of the heart, nervous system, muscles, kidneys and digestion.

Manganese: It stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, which give flexibility, firmness and hydration to the skin. It is an antioxidant, necessary to metabolize proteins and fats. It also helps in brain functions.

According to one grocery delivery woman, customers are constantly ordering the drink.

“Very often. It's, like, really popular,” she said.

While it is a hydrating liquid, one local family physician said there's just one group of people who should avoid mineral water.

“For some patients, if they have kidney stones and some of the waters that they drink have a lot of calcium to it, they may just be a little bit more careful," said Dr. Le from Kelsey-Seybold, "but in general most water is fine for all patients.”

